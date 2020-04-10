Texas Department of Public Safety officials are investigating a crash on FM 346 near Bullard in Smith County that killed a Flint man.
According to DPS Sgt. Jean Dark, the wreck occurred about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of a 2016 Subaru Forester, Ferdinand Alfred Slayden III, 37, of Flint was traveling southbound on FM 346 at an unsafe speed.
A preliminary report stated that Slayden failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle, which traveled off the road where it struck a culvert and rolled. The vehicle struck a tree before coming to a rest on its left side.
Smith County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Andy Dunklin pronounced Slayden dead at the scene. He was then transported to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.