Fatal crash

Texas Department of Public Safety officials are investigating a crash on FM 346 near Bullard in Smith County that killed a Flint man.

According to DPS Sgt. Jean Dark, the wreck occurred about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of a 2016 Subaru Forester, Ferdinand Alfred Slayden III, 37, of Flint was traveling southbound on FM 346 at an unsafe speed.

A preliminary report stated that Slayden failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle, which traveled off the road where it struck a culvert and rolled. The vehicle struck a tree before coming to a rest on its left side.

Smith County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Andy Dunklin pronounced Slayden dead at the scene.  He was then transported to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.

Tags

