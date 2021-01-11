Flood Warning issued for Neches River near Alto

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Flood Warning for the Neches River near Alto.
This impacts portions of Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and Trinity counties.
The river is expected to rise above it 16 feet flood stage sometime Monday afternoon and is expected to continue rising until cresting at 16.9 feet on Wednesday.
Expect boat ramps and picnic areas near the river to flood
Ranchers should move livestock and equipment to higher ground.
The bureau reminds everyone not to drive vehicles through flooded areas — Turn Around, Don't Drown.
Use caution when walking near river banks.
