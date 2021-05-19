The Tyler District of the Texas Department of Transportation continues to monitor roadways for flooding which has necessitated some closures.
Motorists are reminded not to drive around barricades put in place for the safety of the traveling public or drive through still or moving flood waters. Hidden dangers could exist such as debris, tree branches, power lines, or damage to the road. #Turn Around, Don’t Drown.
The roads will be opened to traffic once the water recedes and an inspection is conducted to ensure the surface is intact and the road is structurally adequate to carry traffic.
Current road closures in Cherokee County due to flooding include F.M. 855 between US 175 and F.M. 3198, and F.M. 1857 in Rusk.
For road conditions and traffic updates visit DriveTexas.org.
For more information contact Kathi.White@txdot.gov or call (903) 510-9267.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.