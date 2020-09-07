A flotilla in support of President Donald Trump drew more than 100 boat owners to Lake Jacksonville on Saturday, who held a parade around the lake.
“It was a nice turnout,” said Julie Robinson, who helped organize the inaugural event. “We were pleased with it, especially because of the rain. When we began, the sun started shining.”
Each boat had between four to eight people on board, in addition to supporters at houses dotting the lakeshore and elsewhere along the shore, she said.
State Rep. Travis Clardy was the guest speaker at a gathering held afterward at the home of one of the lake residents.
