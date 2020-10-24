With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing and flu season upon us, it is more important than ever to get a flu vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. This reduces one’s risk from flu and conserves potentially scarce health care resources.
UT Health East Texas has launched a “Don’t Bug Me” flu awareness campaign stressing the importance of preventing the spread of the flu.
“The combination of flu, cold, other illnesses and COVID-19 could put a strain on our health care system in East Texas,” said Moody Chisholm, president and CEO of UT Health East Texas. “We know that we will have COVID-19 patients throughout the upcoming flu season, and what we can do together to try to minimize a potential surge in hospital capacity is practice the techniques we talk about in the ‘Don’t Bug Me’ campaign.
The campaign references healthy lifestyle habits such as getting a flu shot, practicing proper hand hygiene, covering coughs and sneezes, wearing a mask and social distancing.
Flu season occurs in fall and winter, peaking between December and February. Those at highest risk of complications from the flu are older adults, people with certain underlying medical conditions and those who are pregnant.
Flu symptoms include fever or feeling feverish or chilled, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches, headaches or fatigue. Although more common in children than adults, some may even experience vomiting and diarrhea with the flu.
As COVID-19 can also manifest with symptoms similar to the flu, it may be difficult during the current pandemic to determine which of the two respiratory illnesses one has been contracted. Testing may be necessary to confirm a diagnosis. It is also possible to have both flu and COVID-19 at the same time, according to the CDC.
In order to reduce the overall burden of respiratory illness, the CDC recommends annual flu vaccination be given to those six-months and older during the COVID-19 pandemic. If one already has either a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, a flu vaccine should be postponed until the criteria are met for ending isolation.
The CDC recommends flu shots be received by the end of October, but also states vaccination should continue throughout the flu season. It does take up to two weeks following vaccination to develop the antibodies which protect against the flu. A flu vaccinie will not protect against COVID-19, which is caused by a different virus.
Two separate flu shot clinics are taking place today, one in Rusk and one in Jacksonville.
UT Health, 1325 N. Dickinson Drive in Rusk, is hosting a “Shoo away the flu” drive-thru flu shot clinic. Vaccinations will be offered from 9 a.m. until noon with a cash price of $35.
The Cherokee County Public Health Department, 803 College Ave. in Jacksonville, is providing $10 flu shots from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. The drive-thru flu clinic will take place in the back parking lot off Prather Street. There is no cost for those with Medicaid, Medicare or CHIP. The health department is accepting donations of canned goods which will go to HOPE for the bags of groceries program.
