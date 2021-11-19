A city-wide pep rally was held for the Rusk Eagles football team Thursday evening on the downtown Square.
The rally was well-attended with spectators filling the south side of the Square.
Cheerleaders, twirlers and the band performed to the delight of the those gathered. Members of the football team were introduced individually, stepping out from the inflatable arched entry to the cheers of the crowd.
The community had gathered to show their support for the Eagles (9-2) as they prepared to take on the Bellville Brahmas (11-0) in the Class 4A-II, Region III Area playoff game. The game was to be played at McLane Stadium in Waco Friday night, with the winner advancing to the third round, or Regional game, of playoffs against either Orange-Stark or Jasper.
