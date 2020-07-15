For the first time since WWII East Texas State Fair has been canceled

TYLER — Coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed the East Texas State Fair as a victim on Wednesday when John E. Sykes, East Texas State Fair President and CEO, said in a letter that the fair would not be held this year due to the unfavorable trends associated with the pandemic.
Sykes added that “in the interest of safety and health of all of our partners, guests and staff, the 2020 East Texas State Fair will not happen.”
This year's fair would have been the 105th edition, having started in 1912.
This is the first time that the fair has been canceled since World War II.
The 2021 East Texas State Fair is scheduled to get under way on September 24, 2021.
