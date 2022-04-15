Ukrainian team members wait for what is known as "categorization," when organizers assess them and put them in groups of competitors with similar abilities, at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, April 14. The week-long games for active servicemen and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. Those concepts seem a world away to the team of 19 athletes from Ukraine.