Jacksonville Police Department personnel conducted the recovery of a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck Thursday morning from Lake Jacksonville.
A fisherman, using a fish finder, discovered the vehicle just off the dam and reported it to authorities a couple of days prior, according to Cpl. Amanda Bragg.
The pickup discovered in the lake was approximately 18 feet down in the water. Justin McDonald and Kevin Kelsey, of Watermark Designs Marine, serving as divers for the recovery effort, were able to report the license plate to authorities. After running the plates, police discovered the vehicle had not been reported stolen.
Isaacs Wrecker service provided wench and towing services to remove the truck from the lake and transport it the police department for processing. Once removed from the lake, it was evident there was no body in the vehicle.
It was estimated the truck may have been in the lake for years. While the exact amount of time was unknown, authorities are certain whatever happened that resulted in the truck being in the lake was not a recent occurrence.
No further information is available at this time.
