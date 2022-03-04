DENISON — Former Jacksonville City Manager Greg Smith has resigned as city manager in Denison after serving for a little more than six months, according to a story published in the Herald Democrat.
Smith notified his staff late last week of his plan to retire.
"It is with a heavy heart that I have announced my retirement from the city manager position for the City of Denison," Smith said in the letter, which was obtained by the Herald Democrat, which serves the cities of Sherman and Denison.
After a five-month search, the city of Denison decided on Smith. His first day on the job was Aug. 16, according to the article.
Smith, who has worked in city management for over 20 years, served for three-and-a-half years as city manager in Jacksonville, prior to resigning in order to accept the same position in Denison.
