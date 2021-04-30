Former Jacksonville High football legend Pete Lammons, 77, dies suddenly

Peter Spencer Lammons, Jr., 77, a former Jacksonville Indian football great who went on to play professionally for the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, died suddenly on Thursday at Sam Rayburn Reservoir near Brookeland, Texas.
According to his nephew, Lance Lammons, Pete Lammons was preparing to participate in a Major League Fishing Toyota Series fishing tournament.
As he was walking across the dock, about to board the boat, he tripped and after coming into contact with the boat he fell into the lake and was unable to be saved.
“Unfortunately, he had two stents put in the past two weeks and he was weak from that,” Lance Lammons explained. “Pete's girlfriend tried to talk him out of fishing for health reasons.”
Lance Lammons said San Augustine County officials have requested an autopsy and that Pete Lammons' body was taken to Tyler for examination.
Lance Lammons added that he and his uncle had recently discussed the continuation of the Pete Lammons Scholarship, which is awarded annually at Jacksonville High School, and that that per Pete's wishes, that will continue on.
In addition, the school will be receiving some cherished, one-of-a-kind, items in the near future.
“Pete wanted Jacksonville High School to have his Super Bowl ring and his National Championship ring from the University of Texas,” Lance Lammons said. “And, I am sure there will be some other memorabilia that the school will be interested in having for display.”
Pete Lammons played for the New York Jets from 1966 to 1971 and ended his professional career as a member of the Green Bay Packers in 1972.
A tight end, he made 185 catches for 2.364 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.
Funeral arrangements are pending for Pete Lammons, who resided in Houston.
