Former Jacksonville Police Chief Reece Daniel dies

Former Jacksonville Chief of Police Reece Daniel died on Friday, according to a social media post by the Jacksonville Police Department.
Daniel served as the city's top law enforcement official for 10 years (2006-2016).
His law enforcement career spanned four decades and he worked as a police chief for 15 years.
Daniel's service to the local community also included a stint as am Adjunct Professor of Law Enforcement at Jacksonville College.
This is a developing story and more information will be published as it becomes available.
Funeral arrangement information is not available at this time.
