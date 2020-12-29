pexels-rodnae-productions-6064890.jpg

Former Rusk Chamber of Commerce manager, Tara Tatarski was arrested Monday afternoon, Dec. 28, at her home.

An arrest warrant was issued following a grand jury indictment for theft of property of a non-profit organization in an amount of $2,500 to $30,000, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.

The case stems from an investigation that originated with a complaint filed earlier this year by Rusk Chamber President Austin Young

Tatarski, booked under the name Tara Nicole Hood, was held overnight on a $10,000 pre-set bond.

She is to be arraigned before Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Tony Johnson sometime Tuesday, Dec. 29, according to Dickson.

Normal procedures allow Tatarski to post bond following arraignment.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you