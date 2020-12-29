Former Rusk Chamber of Commerce manager, Tara Tatarski was arrested Monday afternoon, Dec. 28, at her home.
An arrest warrant was issued following a grand jury indictment for theft of property of a non-profit organization in an amount of $2,500 to $30,000, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.
The case stems from an investigation that originated with a complaint filed earlier this year by Rusk Chamber President Austin Young
Tatarski, booked under the name Tara Nicole Hood, was held overnight on a $10,000 pre-set bond.
She is to be arraigned before Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Tony Johnson sometime Tuesday, Dec. 29, according to Dickson.
Normal procedures allow Tatarski to post bond following arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.