AUSTIN — Former death row inmate Clinton Young wants to help others wrongfully convicted in the Texas Criminal Justice System.
Young went before state legislators recently urging them to do more to ensure death row inmates receive adequate representation that he claimed is lacking. He is also advocating for better education for youth during the criminal justice process as well as better prosecutorial protection for inmates.
“The bottom line is, I know there's something wrong, and I just can't sit down and not do anything about it,” Young said in an interview with CNHI News.
Young was sentenced to death for the 2001 double homicide of Doyle Douglas, 41, and Samuel Petrey, 52. Prosecutors also said Young, then 18, used their vehicles during a 48-hour crime spree and that he was involved in the kidnapping of Petrey from his hometown of Eastland. Petrey was later killed in an oilfield near Midland.
Young, who sat on death row for 20 years, maintained his innocence.
His conviction rested on the testimony of David Page, an admitted participant in the killings, who provided testimony implicating Young as part of a plea deal, per the Death Penalty Information Center.
“I made bad choices in my life, and bad things happened because I didn't take a more aggressive step in preventing them, and it's something I've had to live with,” Young said. “After going through that, and death row making me into a better man, I just can't sit down and shut up.”
Young said his push for enhanced prosecutorial training and punishment for malpractice is a personal one.
He was released in January 2022 on a $150,000 bond after it was discovered that his prosecutor from the Midland County District Attorney’s office had also secretly served as a paid clerk to county judges who presided over Young’s trial and post-conviction appeals. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted him a new trial in light of the revelations, the Death Penalty Information Center said.
In October, Young was indicted and arrested a second time for the same offense but in a different country — Harrison County. He has since been released on a second $150,000 bond and remains free pending his trial.
Young said in his time on death row he has seen several instances of prosecutorial misconduct with little to no consequences.
He said he would like to see the state do more to ensure that lawyers, particularly those who deal with death row cases, are better qualified to handle the cases.
He added that death row state defense attorneys are often juggling large caseloads, leading them to miss important deadlines or file incorrect paperwork, impacting inmates who say they are innocent.
“Hold the lawyers and prosecutors more accountable,” Young said. “Require more training, and if they're going to work on death row cases, set up a program or incentive to get more attorneys to take on these cases.”
Young said he would also like to see more education about the criminal justice system for youth. He recommended there be a required criminal justice high school course addded to the curriculum.
Young said everything he knows about the Texas prison system was self-taught while incarcerated.
He argued that if young students, particularly in low income schools where this curriculum is rarely available, learned how the system works and the consequences of certain crimes, they would think twice about their participation. Young said better education also will provide any potential inmate the ability to advocate for themselves.
“The government makes no effort to educate the populace for what they can lose their liberty or their life for,” Young said. “Then they want to turn around and try a youngster as an adult, give people the death penalty or life in prison, and if their lawyer doesn't do something, they hold (inmates) responsible.”
Lastly, Young said he would like lawmakers to pass bills that better protect inmates for gross negligence of attorneys. Currently, an inmate has to prove that there is gross incompetence on the part of their attorney in order to successfully file an ineffective counsel writ.
Young said he had to place all of his resources into obtaining his own, non-state-appointed attorneys, which he credits for his current release. Most other inmates who cannot afford outside counsel must go with the counsel provided.
Young said that is why he started the Clinton Young Foundation, a small nonprofit that helps people who are wrongfully convicted of capital murder in Texas by offering legal representation and advocacy work.
“’I'm not against the government, I'm not against police, I'm not against prosecutors, I'm not against judges, (and) I’m not against the prison system,” Young said. “There is a place for it in our society, but if you're going to deprive a citizen of their liberty, you need to ensure it's done the right way, and that everybody has to play by the same rules.”
