HENDERSON — Keshaun Anderson, 22, a graduate of Jacksonville High School and a former member of the Fightin' Indian football team, died in Henderson late Wednesday evening.
Anderson, along with a female, both succumbed due to gunshot wounds. The Henderson Police Department has not released the name of the female victim at this time.
The shooting took place at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Elm St. in west Henderson.
Anderson was unresponsive when officers arrived shortly before 12 a.m. Thursday and was pronounced at a Henderson hospital.
The female victim died at the scene.
Jacksonville High School athletic director and head football coach Wayne Coleman said that he was shocked to have learned of Anderson's passing.
“What a great kid,” Coleman said. “Keshaun always did everything that we asked and had a positive outlook.
“Keshaun is one of those kids that you would never think something like this could happen to.”
Anderson played primarily in the defensive secondary for the Indians.
On Sept. 11, 2015, during his senior season, Anderson made four tackles in Jacksonville's 41-28 victory over Mount Pleasant.
The shootings remain under investigation by the Henderson Police Department and the Rusk County District Attorney's Office.
This story will be updated as more information is released by authorities
