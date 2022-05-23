As the city of Jacksonville celebrates 150 years of being a charted city, community members are also celebrating the city’s decision to formally educate Colored children. This happened 100 years ago with the opening of Fred Douglass School in 1922.
The school graduated many educators, public officials, musicians, athletes and community servants.
The facility was burnt to the ground in 1979, shortly after the time of school integration; whites eliminated the possibility of attending a Colored school. One can only imagine the wound inflicted on the community by the void that still exists 50 years later.
There were twelve individuals that helped set things in motion for creating the Fred Douglass Alumni Association, despite the loss of the school. These founders included Mrs. Bobby Jean Jones Patterson, Mrs. Ella B. Holsome White, Mrs. Cordelia Adams, Mr. B.T. Finley, Mrs. Billie Gean Willis, Mrs. Lucille Wells, Mr. and Mrs. Vemon Jones, Mrs. Felicia July, Mrs. Allie J. Scott, Mr. Vernell Alexander and Mr. Versie Hyter.
In the words of Billie Gean Willis, “Our goal, at the time, was simply to provide opportunities for Fred Douglass School attendees to gather and remember their experiences, good and bad.”
As FDAA evolved, it began advancing the Fred Douglass School legacy of service and in so doing has helped to preserve the school’s history.
To honor these trail blazers, the Fred Douglas Community Development Corporation is hosting a banquet from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 17, at The Legacy, 782 County Rd 1511, Jacksonville.
Tickets are $35 each and all monies raised from the banquet will be used in the renovation of Lincoln Park.
For more information on the Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation, to purchase tickets or to donate, visit fdcdc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.