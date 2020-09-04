JACKSONVILLE – Three adults from Palestine, along with a 16-year-old juvenile, have been arrested on warrants by Jacksonville police for the aggravated kidnapping of Tyress Gipson.
Gipson, 18, of Jacksonville, was reported missing Aug. 23 to the Jacksonville Police Department, according to Police Chief Joe Williams.
On Aug. 27, local police detectives obtained warrants signed by 369th District Judge Michael Davis for the arrest of Palestine residents Derrick D. Hicks, 22; Breonna M. Jimenez, 18; Cameron D. Shead, 28; and an unnamed 16-year-old juvenile, Williams said in a release.
Aggravated kidnapping is a second-degree felony, for which Davis has set bonds of $750,000 for each suspect, the release noted.
Gipson's name was entered into a national database; Jacksonville police are being assisted by the Palestine Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Texas Rangers in search of the teen, who has not yet been found.
An investigation in ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2549.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.