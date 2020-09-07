Four held in connection with aggravated kidnapping of J'ville man

JACKSONVILLE – Three adults from Palestine, arrested along with a 16-year-old juvenile are being held for the aggravated kidnapping of Tyress Gipson, who was reported missing Aug. 23 from Jacksonville.
Derrick D. Hicks, 22, and Breonna M. Jimenez, 18, are each being held in the Anderson County Jail on $750,000 bonds, according to jail records.
Cameron D. Shead, 28, was not listed among those held at Anderson or Cherokee County jails; according to Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams, he was detained by U.S. Marshals
The juvenile was taken to a juvenile facility upon arrest, Williams said.
According to a release issued by JPD Friday, the four were arrested by Jacksonville police on warrants signed Aug. 27 by 369th District Judge Michael Davis, who set bonds of $750,000 for each suspect for charges of aggravated kidnapping, a second-degree felony, according to the release.
Gipson, 18, was reported missing, and his name entered into a national database. He has not yet been found.
Agencies helping search for Gipson include the Jacksonville Police Department, the Palestine Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Texas Rangers.
An investigation in ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2549.
