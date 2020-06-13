Four locals achieve academic excellence at Sam Houston State University

HUNTSVILLE — Three individuals from Jacksonville (Tyler Gideon, Jennifer Kelso and Jose Padron) and Julia Morgan from Rusk, have been included on both the President's List and Dean's List for the Spring semester at Sam Houston State University.
To be eligible for the President's List a student must have a 4.0 grade point average and take at least 12 hours.
The criteria for the Dean's List is a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while being enrolled in at least 12 hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.