The Frankston Garden Club invites parents and children to an English Tea Party, 2-4 p.m., Saturday, April 17. The tea, to be held at First Baptist Church at 408 Garner Street, will feature a silent auction, crafts for children, a castle backdrop photo booth and a raffle.
The tea will serve as a fundraiser for the Garden Club and was chosen due to the fact that many recalled special memories of having attended tea parties in the past, according to information provided by the Club. The Club also believed many in the community are ready for in an-person event where they can interact with family and friends following a year of being disconnected due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tickets for the event, which must be purchased in advance, cost $15 per adult and $10 per child and are available at frankstongardenclubtx.gmail.com. Tickets are also available at the Frankston Library, Maxwell Pharmacy, Wash Plus and Pandora’s Box in Frankston or through any FGC member.
Proceeds from the tea party will fund a $500 scholarship for a college-bound senior. The recipient of the scholarship is determined by the quality of a paper submitted to the Club, written on a topic chosen by the Texas Garden Club. The winning paper advances to the State Garden Club competition and, if selected, progresses to the National Garden Club. Other organizations award the winner additional scholarship money.
The Frankston Garden Club was organized to promote the love of gardening, floral design, horticulture and civic responsibility. Members promote landscaping, environmental concerns and garden therapy for men, women and children. Members also participate in and promote educational programs.
The stated purpose of the organization is to preserve, protect and conserve the natural resources of the community and to maintain and enhance the beauty of the land.
The Club’s contributions to the community include the regular tending of a garden spot in the city park, maintaining planters on the north side of the square and a garden on the east side of the square on Hwy 155.
The Frankston Garden Club meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month, hosted in the homes of members on a rotating basis. Lunch is provided. Dues are $20 annually.
The Garden Club can be reached by email, frankstongardenclub.tx@gmail.com.
For more information about the Frankston Garden Club, visit their Facebook page.
