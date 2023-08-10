A Frankston man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday, Aug. 7, which occurred approximately two miles southwest of Cuney.
The deceased, identified as Dalaven Dashad Baker, 29, was driving southbound on US 175 about 10:17 p.m. when the accident occurred.
Failing to maintain a single lane, Baker overcorrected. The car then left the roadway and rolled several times, ejecting Baker, according to the Department of Public Safety preliminary report.
The report indicated he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.
Baker was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Philip Grimes.
