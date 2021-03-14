Over the past year, many individuals have started honing their entrepreneurial skills. With the accessibility afforded by the internet, people have had the opportunity to start businesses from the comfort of their homes. One of the things this pandemic crisis has taught everyone was to have an additional income stream.
Join the Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20 for a discussion of timely issues and strategies important to anyone who operates or wants to start a home-based business.
“How to Successfully Start and Grow a Home-Based Business” features SCORE Counselor and Certified Mentor Lalitha Raman.
The webinar will highlight:
• The variety of businesses you can run from home.
• Important considerations regarding business structure, license and permit requirement requirements, zoning and homeowner restrictions, and more.
• Critical financial and record-keeping practices and tax issues.
• Key marketing ideas that put your best foot forward and accelerate your business growth.
Register at eventbrite.com/e/how-to-successfully-start-and-grow-a-home-based-business-tickets-138718449617 to position your home-based business for success now and in the future. A link to registration is also provided at fdcdc.org on the home page under Happenings.
For more information on the Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation, visit fdcdc.org, or their Facebook page.
The Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organized in 2009 in response to unmet community needs identified by the Fred Douglass Alumni Association. FDCDC works to advance the social and economic well-being of low and moderate income individuals and families in and around Jacksonville, believing poverty cycles can be broken by education, hard work and opportunity.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration. This network of volunteer, expert business mentors is dedicated to helping small businesses get their start, grow and achieve their goals. Since 1964, SCORE has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs. For more information, visit score.org.
