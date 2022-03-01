The Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation received a community grant, in the amount of $2,500 from Walmart in Jacksonville. Walmart Grant Coordinator Wanda Phillips and Assistant Manager Jason Lobdell presented the check to Tracey Wallace (left), who received the check on behalf of FDCDC.
Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation awarded grant
