Free COVID-19 testing available in East Texas

Northeast Texas Public Health reminds everyone that the Texas Division of Emergency Management is continuing to administer free COVID-19 testing for any resident of East Texas.
Two locations are in place in Tyler for testing and one is in Longview.
Those tested must have access to a cell phone in order to receive their test results.
Persons who are experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms are advised to call NET Health's COVID-19 Community Call Center at (903) 617-6404 to speak with our Community Health Workers at the Center for Healthy Living who will provide free phone consultation and refer the individual to an appropriate testing location.
Tyler Senior Center - 1915 Garden Valley Road in Tyler
Starting on Wednesday August 26th from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Continuing Mondays through Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., until further notice
Available for anyone - whether you have symptoms or not
No appointment needed: this is a walk-in testing location and you must wear a face covering upon entry
Oral saliva testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
Valid ID required & contact info will be requested when you are able to be tested, not while you wait in line
Persons must provide a working cell phone number
Results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and not by NET Health
Brookshire's Culinary Center - 200 Rice Road in Tyler
Every Monday morning and every Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., until further notice
Closed on Labor Day
This drive-thru testing site is only by appointment only
Available for anyone - whether you have symptoms or not
Self-administered nasal swab testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
Persons must provide an email address, so that you can receive your test results
Results will be provided to you by eTrueNorth, and not by NET Health
Click here to register for an appointment
Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #1 - 1900 S. High Street in Longview
Every Monday through Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., until further notice
Closed on Labor Day
This drive-thru testing site is only by appointment only
Available for anyone - whether you have symptoms or not
Self-administered nasal swab testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
Persons must provide an email address, so that you can receive your test results
Results will be provided to you by eTrueNorth, and not by NET Health
