Welcome to December and the holiday season. A variety of area Christmas events, from special church services to city-wide parades, are being offered free of charge as a way to enjoy the holiday season.
Tonight, the Rusk Chamber of Commerce will host it first official tree lighting ceremony on the Square, beginning at 5:15 p.m., prior to the annual parade. The 2020 theme is “Lights! Santa! Action!” Mayor Angela Raiborn has been selected as grand marshal. The parade will live streamed on the Chamber’s Facebook page for those not able to attend in person.
Bullard is hosting a two-day Christmas Kickoff Event. Bullard’s inaugural tree lighting ceremony will take place downtown beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Guests are invited to take pictures around the tree. Anyone attending is required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. In partnership with the Bullard Area Chamber of Commerce, the city will present a Movie in the Park event, 5-8:30 p.m., at Bullard Kids Park, 114 S. Phillips. The feature movie, beginning at 6 p.m., is the live version of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, starring Jim Carrey.
For questions regarding either Bullard Christmas event, contact the city via email to events@bullardtexas.net.
Jacksonville’s annual Christmas parade is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. The theme is, “All I Want for Christmas” and JISD teachers will serve as grand marshals. The parade will proceed through downtown towards the Tomato Bowl on Commerce Street, turn on Austin Street and return on Wilson Street. The deadline for entries is Thursday, Dec. 3.
For more information on the Jacksonville parade, visit jacksonvilletexas.com/christmas-parade.
For the Love of Nutrition, located at 125 E. 6th Street in Rusk, is offering professional pictures with the Grinch from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Photography will be provided by Bryan Barrow with immediate printouts available for taking home. For the Love of Nutrition can be reached at (903) 245-9877.
Blessed Nutrition, located at 1808 S. Jackson, presents pictures with Santa 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Children will be allowed to sit on Santa’s lap for photos., which will be printed on site for families to take home. Blessed Nutrition can be contacted at (903) 284-6425.
The First United Church in Bullard, 204 South Rather Street, offers a “Trip to WhoVille, a drive-thru “WhoVille” village and a drive in movie featuring The Grinch. The event is set for 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12. Hot chocolate and popcorn will be available. A devotional about how Jesus has the power to change hearts will also be presented. Those interested in attending should text (903) 343-2857. To offer assistance or for questions, call Deirdre at (903) 343-2857.
Central Baptist Church is hosting an evening of Christmas music 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. The church sanctuary choir and orchestra will perform. The church is located at 1909 East Rusk Street in Jacksonville. The church maintains a website at cbcjax.net and a Facebook page, Central Baptist Church, and can be reached at (903) 586-2215 or info@cbcjax.net.
First United Methodist Church of Troup, 202 East Duval Street, will host a Christmas Eve service, 7-7:70 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 24. The service will include the singing of reverent carols for Christ, a breif message and holy communion. The church will receive a voluntary offering for the Children’s home. All who wish to participate in remembering the birth of Jesus Christ are welcome and masks are required. First United Methodist Church-Troup maintains a Facebook page by the same name and can be reached at (903) 842-3320.
Be aware when attending any gathering this holiday season that social distancing is recommended to reduce the possible spread of the coronavirus. The CDC lists “large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least six feet apart” as activities with the highest risk of spreading COVID-19 and recommends the use of masks for anyone attending such events.
