KILGORE – The East Texas Police Academy at Kilgore College will offer highly specialized training courses at no cost to local law enforcement officers to improve gas pump skimmer enforcement and prevention of stolen credit/debit card information caused by the compromised devices.
Classes are free thanks to a Texas Department of Agriculture training grant secured by East Texas Council of Governments, according to officials.
Two classes will be offered on the Kilgore campus on Wednesday, Aug. 26, specifically designed for patrol officers. One session will be from 8 a.m. to noon, and the second will be from 1 to 5 p.m.
“These courses will train officers on how to identify skimmers, collect vital evidence that can lead to the prosecution of criminals installing the devices on gas pumps and provide information on how officers and their departments can educate store owners on both securing gas pumps and preventing them from being tampered with by unauthorized persons,” said Michael Ferguson, KC criminal justice instructor and department chair.
Officers from multiple local law enforcement agencies are scheduled to attend.
Because of social-distancing requirements due to COVID-19, seating is limited in each session.
Officers who wish to attend are strongly encouraged to contact the ETPA office at (903) 983-8663 to reserve a spot in the class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.