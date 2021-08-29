A great and easy way to get your hay tested for free is to enter either a square bale or a large trash bag full of hay in our annual Hay Show and Sale. A detailed analysis of the hay crop will be provided. The hay sample must be produced in Cherokee County.
Testing results will be given during the Annual Hay Show & Sale held Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Cherokee County Exposition Center in Jacksonville. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m., with the auction starting immediately after.
The Grand Champion and Reserve Champion hay along with the blue ribbon hay will be auctioned during this event. All proceeds of this event will go to benefit the youth of Cherokee County. The funds raised from the benefit auction will be used to support the Scholarship program, which benefits the youth of Cherokee County. To date, over $250,000 have been awarded to the youth of Cherokee County through the funds raised at the Cherokee County Hay Show and Auction.
Hay entry drop off locations are at the Extension Office in Rusk, Hicks Farm and Ranch in Alto, Farm and Ranch Feed in Jacksonville, Steele’s Feed and Seed in Troup and Tri County Livestock Market in New Summerfield.
The deadline for entering hay samples is September 13th.
For more information, contact Aaron Low at the Cherokee County Extension Office by phone, 903-683-5416, or email, arlow@ag.tamu.edu
