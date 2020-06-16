A great and easy way to get your hay tested for free is to enter either a square bale or a large trash bag full of hay in our annual Hay Show and Sale, said Cherokee County Ag Extension Agent Aaron Lowe.
In return, "you will be provided with a detailed analysis of your hay crop" that is produced within Cherokee County, he said.
Testing results will be provided during the Annual Hay Show & Sale, slated Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Cherokee County Exposition Center in Jacksonville.
A 6 p.m. dinner is followed by an auction at 7 p.m., with Grand Champion and Reserve Champion hay auctioned, along with the blue ribbon hay during the event.
Proceeds benefit the youth of Cherokee County, and will be used to support the Scholarship program, Lowe said.
"To date $217,000 have been awarded to the youth of Cherokee County through the funds raised at the Cherokee County Hay Show and Auction," he said.
Several drop-off locations have been established for hay sample entries: At the AgriLife Extension Office, 135 N. Main St. in Rusk; Hicks Farm and Ranch in Alto; Farm and Ranch Feed in Jacksonville; Steele’s Feed and Seed in Troup;and Tri County Livestock Market in New Summerfield.
Entry deadline is Sept. 8. For more information, contact Aaron Low at the Cherokee County Extension Office 903‐683‐5416 or arlow@ag.tamu.edu.
