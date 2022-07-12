UT Health East Texas will offer a free lunch and learn seminar, Bariatric Robotic Surgery, on Friday, July 15, at the UT Health Tyler Pavilion, 801 Clinic Drive. Bariatric surgeon Dr. Hugh Babineau will give a presentation about a minimally invasive option for bariatric surgery.
Complimentary lunch is at 11:30 a.m., with the presentation and questions from noon to 1 p.m.
Register can be completed online at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars. Seating is limited and reservations are required by July 13.
About UT Health East Texas
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network. As a partner with The University of Texas System, UT Health East Texas is uniquely positioned to provide patients with access to leading-edge research and clinical therapies while training and educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals. The nationally recognized UT System also includes UT MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, as well as three other major university medical centers located throughout the state.
