The Risk Management Institute at Kilgore College will provide several free safety classes in October that will help train and educate local employers, employees and the general public about proper workplace safety practices.
Classes will be held in Kilgore in the Student Support Building (Room 208) on the Kilgore campus.
Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and certificates will be awarded upon successful completion of each course.
The courses are funded by a grant from Texas Mutual Insurance Company to KC Workforce Development Continuing Education.
Since 1999, Texas Mutual has awarded $6.6 million in safety education grants – including $100,000 for 13 straight years to sustain the KC Risk Management Institute – marking $1.3 million in donations to the college.
Registration forms and course descriptions are available on the RMI website, www.kilgore.edu/rmi.
To register, call Julie Franklin at (903) 988-7452 or email jfranklin@kilgore.edu.
October classes include:
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers (7 hours)
Oct. 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration deadline: Sept. 28
Location: Kilgore campus Student Support Building, Room 208
• OSHA 30 Construction (30 hours)
Oct. 12-15, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Registration deadline: Oct. 5
Location: Kilgore campus Student Support Building, Room 208
• OSHA 10 General Industry (10 hours)
Oct. 19-20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Must attend both days
Registration deadline: Oct. 12
Location: Kilgore campus Student Support Building, Room 208
• Medic CPR/First Aid/AED (7 hours)
Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration deadline: Oct. 9
Location: Kilgore campus Student Support Building, Room 208
• Cleanup HAZWOPER (40 hours)
Oct. 25-29, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Must attend all five days
Registration deadline: Oct. 18
Location: Kilgore campus Student Support Building, Room 208
• HAZWOPER Refresher (8 hours)
Oct. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Registration deadline: Oct. 21
Location: Kilgore campus Student Support Building, Room 208
