The Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas will be hosting a “Shred Day” from 9:00 a.m. until noon on Oct. 15, 2022, at the UT-Health Olympic Center in Jacksonville located at 501 S. Ragsdale Street.
BBB has partnered with the City of Jacksonville, UT-Health, and Ark-La-Tex Shredding to bring this event to the community.
The services are provided FREE and attendees are encouraged to bring paper documents that contain personal and/or financial information to be destroyed. Organizers request that attendees bring their documents in plastic bags, as cardboard boxes will not be accepted.
“We are grateful to provide Jacksonville area businesses and the community the opportunity to safely discard sensitive documents,” Coleman Swierc, Communications Manager for BBB Serving Central East Texas said. “It is just one way to help make sure personally identifiable information is not compromised.”
BBB hosted a “Shred Day” in Tyler earlier in the year and will have events in Lindale and Longview, in addition to Jacksonville.
Shredder trucks and volunteers will be on hand to assist participants and hand out information on identity theft protection.
All attendees must remain in their vehicles during the event and boxes will not be taken.
BBB Serving Central East Texas is part of an expansive network of BBBs across North America that collaborate to produce Secure Your ID Day events. The program is a BBB-branded identity theft, fraud prevention and educational initiative that features on-site document destruction and distribution of identity protection tips and resources to local communities.
For more information about the events, contact BBB at 903-581-5704 or by going to bbb.org.
