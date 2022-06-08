UT Health East Texas is offering a free, virtual seminar at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 9. The seminar will feature a presentation titled Diabetes: Myths Versus Facts, with Marci Wright, MS, RD/LD, CDCES, board-certified diabetes educator at UT Health Tyler.
The seminar is free, and registration can be done in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars to receive an email with the direct link before the presentation starts. When you register, you will also have the opportunity to submit a question in advance through the message box.
The presentation will premiere on the UT Health East Texas Facebook page, Facebook.com/UTHealthEastTexas.
About UT Health East Texas
UT Health East Texas is an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
As a partner with The University of Texas System, UT Health East Texas provides patients with access to leading-edge research and clinical therapies while training and educating the next generation of physicians and other health professionals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.