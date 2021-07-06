Many organizations, small groups and individuals across Cherokee County celebrated the nation’s Independence Day with fireworks on Sunday, July 4. Pictured are a collection of fireworks photos from Troup’s show, sponsored by Troup Economic Development Corporation and hosted at First Baptist Church; The Cowboy Churches of Cherokee County’s display, hosted by Branded By Christ in Rusk, and fireworks set off at Harmony Baptist Church in Rusk.

