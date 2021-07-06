Many organizations, small groups and individuals across Cherokee County celebrated the nation’s Independence Day with fireworks on Sunday, July 4. Pictured are a collection of fireworks photos from Troup’s show, sponsored by Troup Economic Development Corporation and hosted at First Baptist Church; The Cowboy Churches of Cherokee County’s display, hosted by Branded By Christ in Rusk, and fireworks set off at Harmony Baptist Church in Rusk.
Freedom reigns: Cherokee County celebrates Independence Day
A funeral service for George Zickuhr, of Brownsboro formerly of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. He will be laid to rest at Cathedral in the Pines in Tyler. George passed away on June 27, 2021.
