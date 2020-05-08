Friday morning storms cause damage locally

UPDATE (1:40 p.m., Fri.) -Oncor has 1,371 customers in Jacksonville who are still awaiting their power to be reconnected. Restoration time is not known, according to the Oncor outage map. In the Bullard area, 140 accounts are without power. Oncor expects to have these services fixed by 6:30 p.m. this evening. There are 16 accounts in Rusk that are in the dark. Power should be restored to these customers by 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Cherokee County Electric Co-op has 156 customers without power.
A strong storm front that moved through the Jacksonville area overnight and lingered around on Friday morning damaged signs and trees and knocked out electricity.
At mid-day Friday nearly 2,000 Oncor and more than 600 Cherokee County Electric Co-op customers were in the dark.
On U.S. Highway 69 N. near the Indian Place intersection, winds snapped a large roadside sign that celebrates Jacksonville being home to the Guinness World Records Largest Bowl of Salsa, which was made way back in 2010.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. issued a bulletin at 3:53 a.m. Friday, stating a line of thunderstorms was expected to move southeast across the area, which includes Smith, Rusk, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Angelina and San Augustine counties in East Texas, as well as through portions of north central and northwest Louisiana.
The good news is, once the storms clear out, the weather should quickly improve, according to weather forecasters, making for a beautiful Mother's Day weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.