What’s behind this door?
This door leads to mystery, adventure, children’s stories, gardening books, cookbooks and more.
This is the East door to the meeting room at Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24, 25 and 26, the Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library will hold its Fall Book Sale. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 5p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Proceeds of the sale benefit the Jacksonville Public Library and the Jacksonville Literacy Council.
Please note that entry can be made from the main room of the Jacksonville Public Library during library hours.
