UPDATE: This year’s Sylvia Mae Soul Food Dinner sold an estimated 173 plates. Between the food sold and additional donations, the fundraising meal raised $3,200.
Corrections and clarifications: The amount of funds raised by last year’s dinner fundraiser was incorrectly stated, with the actual amount raised being $2,900.
Sylvia Mae Jones, of Sylvia Mae’s Soul Food, teamed up with volunteers from HOPE to provide a Soul Food Dinner benefiting the non-profit. This is the second year Jones has provided a fundraising meal, although she also works with the organization on other projects such as Thanksgiving dinner.
Jones said she works with HOPE because her personal mission of helping others falls in line with the mission of HOPE, to share resources to provide life necessities and assistance to the underserved to make ours a community enriched.
The meal included beef tips and rice, green beans, mashed potatoes, cucumber salad, a dinner roll and banana pudding.
From the amount of time and effort put into the meal, one may conclude that Jones is committed to helping the community.
“A little bit at a time, it takes a week… I cooked my meal. I don’t order my food cooked. I peel my potatoes, all that stuff we do from scratch,” she said.
There were approximately 150 pre-orders for the meals, which were picked up Friday evening, Oct. 1. Numerous others simply drove up and paid on-site for the carry-out dinner.
Ellann Johnson, executive director of HOPE is appreciative of Jones for her support.
“She is a blessing to the community, not just us but many organizations.”
Last year’s benefit meal brought in approximately $5,400, according to Johnson, executive director for HOPE. She hoped this year’s event would raise $5,000.
“Of course better would always be a blessing,” Johnson said.
The money from the meals and donations will be deposited in the general fund to support the ongoing mission of HOPE.
For more information about HOPE or its services, visit hopecenter.info of the Hope Jacksonville Facebook page.
