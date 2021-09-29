Sylvia Mae is teaming up with HOPE to cook up a finger licking, home cooked meal, all to benefit HOPE, Jacksonville. The drive event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the HOPE location, 595 S. Ragsdale, Jacksonville.
The menu includes beef tips, rice, green beans, mashed potatoes, cucumber salad, dinner roll and banana pudding, all home cooked by Sylvia Mae.
“We all miss Sylvia Mae’s Soul Food Restaurant and this is an opportunity for the community to enjoy one of her meals once again plus support HOPE,” said Ellann Johnson, HOPE’s executive director.
The mission of HOPE is to share resources to provide life necessities and assistance to the underserved in Cherokee County.
“HOPE has been able to continue to provide food, daily meals, case management, health care services and other services to an ever growing clientele in Cherokee County during the Covid-19 pandemic because of the generosity of our community in supporting our fundraisers and we are truly grateful.” Johnson said. She encourages everyone to come out and show your support of HOPE and Sylvia Mae.
Plates cost $15 each or two can be bought for $25.
Plates can be purchased at the event or in advance by going to go.rallyup.com/soulfood.
For additional information or to purchase plates in person or reserve plates by phone, call HOPE at 903-586-7781.
