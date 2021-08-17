Funeral services for Billy Redd to take place Saturday

Funeral services for Billy Redd of Jacksonville are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Central Baptist Church, 1909 East Rusk St., Jacksonville.
Redd passed away on Sunday.
The well-known and outgoing Redd worked for the City of Jacksonville for a little more than 42 years. He retired on December 31, 2018.
Citizens from all walks of life knew Redd, who served as Sanitation Director, and at one time, Director of Sanitation of Streets for the city.
He also left a favorable impression with his co-workers.
“I worked with Billy for 25 plus years, have not worked with many men with his character and integrity, will miss him. Rest in peace my friend.” Royce E. McCullough said in a tribute found on the City of Jacksonville Facebook page.
Redd was born and raised in Jacksonville and was a highly accomplished student-athlete both at Fred Douglass High School and at Jacksonville High School.
Locals that didn't cross paths with Redd as a city employee, perhaps, met and got to know him from his service and dedication through the years to youth sports in Jacksonville.
Redd coached multiple sports for more than four decades, no doubt, touching the lives of many youth.
“Grateful my son was coached by Coach Redd. He made an impact on so many kid’s lives. A truly amazing man that will be missed in our community,” Melissa Cudd said in a Facebook tribute.
“A stand up man. I had the opportunity as a somewhat lost adolescent to spend a lot of time with him. He definitely taught me and others about hard work.” William Franklin said in his online tribute.
According to the City of Jacksonville, Redd learned the value of hard work at an early age.
When he begin his career with the city, he started out by cleaning alleys, picking up trash and clearing brush.
From those humble beginnings he worked his way up to the supervisor positions.
In appreciation for his many years of service, the City of Jacksonville will provide a burial plot at Resthaven Cemetery.
