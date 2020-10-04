The annual Gallatin Fall Fest is set for Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Gallatin Community Center, 626 South Chandler St.
The outdoor event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will feature barbecue plates and sandwiches prepared by the Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department, raffle baskets, cake walks and a special putt-putt course for children.
Vendors of arts, crafts and other handmade items will be present as well as Kona Ice.
Booths for vendors are still available, some with water and electricity.
Organizers of the event are requiring face masks be worn by all participants, both vendors and visitors, “due to the COVID-19 requirements as well as concern for our community and all those who attend.” Hand sanitizer will also be available.
Although outside, participants are still requested to be mindful of social distancing.
For information on booth availability or more information on the Gallatin Fall Fest, visit the webpage www.gallatintexas.com, the Facebook page, City of Gallatin, email cityofgallatin@yahoo.com or call Juanita Cotton, (903) 721-7952. If using the call option, be prepared to leave a message.
