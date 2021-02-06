The Gallatin Fire Department has set the date for their barbecue fundraiser for Saturday, Feb. 20.
Barbecue will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., unless supplies are exhausted before then.
Last year’s fundraiser had to eventually be canceled due to COVID-19. As the pandemic is ongoing, the department will accept orders by phone or upon arrival, but meals will be served on a to-go basis only. Calling ahead with the number of plates needed would be appreciated.
In conjunction with the barbecue sale, donations will also be accepted. The volunteer fire-fighters are trying to raise their $5,000 portion of a matching grant through the Texas A&M Forestry Service. The grant, awarded in the amount of $20,000, will be used for essential equipment such as airpacks, wildland hand tools, hi-visibility rain gear, foam suppression packs and nozzles, according to the GVFD Facebook page.
Donations to the Gallatin Fire Department are tax deductible.
To contribute by mail, send donations to Gallatin Fire Department, P.O. Box 95, Gallatin, Texas 75764. Donations may also be dropped off at ABC Auto Parts, 1010 S. Jackson Street in Jacksonville, or at Congratulations! Awards, 1048 CR 3101 just outside Jacksonville.
The Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department maintains a Facebook page by the same name. The listed phone number for the department is (903) 683-6000.
