MALAKOFF - Jasmine Gallegos continued to hit the cover off of the ball on Tuesday night when she went 3-4, with a two-run home run and a double to help send Jacksonville to a 6-5 victory over Malakoff.
The win enabled the Maidens to even their worksheet at 6-6, as well as avenge a loss to the Lady Tigers that came on Thursday in the Lone Star Tournament.
With the game tied, 3-3, going into to the fifth inning, the Maidens were able to move in front by two runs, following Gallegos' two run clout over the center field fence. Gallegos' hit drove in Hannah Gonzalez, who reached base earlier in the segment on an error by the Lady Tiger centerfielder.
In the sixth the Maidens added what eventually became the game winning run. With one out, Claire Gill smoked a single to center field. Gonzalez followed and got aboard on an infield error. Gallegos, who ended the night with four RBI, then stepped into the batter's box and ripped a double that scored Gill from second and advanced Gonzalez to third.
Malakoff (5-2-1) was able to score twice in the bottom of the final inning, to close the gap somewhat.
Other Maidens that had noteworthy efforts included Lakyn Robinson (2-4 with a double and an RBI), Gill (2-4, 2B), Gonzalez (2B, RBI) and Jayden Smith (1B).
Gonzalez, a freshman, earned the win in the pitching circle for Jacksonville. She tossed a complete game and didn't allow an earned run on four hits. Gonzalez fanned 11 and walked two.
