Galveston city officials close beaches for the holiday

GALVESTON — Responding to an explosion of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, as well as hospitalizations in Texas, Galveston city officials have decided to close the city's beaches beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday.
No parking on Seawall Blvd. will be allowed while the beaches are closed.
Beaches will reopen at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, following the long July 4th holiday.
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough said that local health officials have conveyed to him that the Greater Houston area and Galveston are at a “crisis level” when it comes to the number of people who are testing positive for the virus, and by the high number of hospitalizations associated with COVID-19.
