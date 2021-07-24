On July 16, 2021, Emmanuel Garcia was convicted of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The Progress previously reported Maximo Garcia received a 50-year sentence for his part in the crime. He had plead guilty during a Dec. 9 hearing before Judge Michael Davis of the 369th District Court.
The case stems from the 2016 shooting of Mario Rodriguez of New Summerfield.
Rodriguez was found shot inside a pickup truck in the area of CR 4415, outside New Summerfield, according to a previously published article. He had been reported missing the night before he was discovered.
Emmanuel participated in the ambush of Rodriguez who was ultimately shot and killed by Maximino Garcia. After the killing, Emmanuel and Maximino Garcia fled to Mexico and were later arrested by authorities coming back into the United States illegally.
The Honorable Judge Michael Davis presided over the jury trial.
The District Attorney’s Office gives special thanks to Nic Castle, Texas Ranger, and investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department for their diligent efforts in the apprehension and investigation.
The State was represented by District Attorney, Elmer Beckworth.
The defendant was represented by Sravanesh Muralidhar of Tyler, Texas.
