The March meeting of the Jacksonville Garden Club had two speakers. Barbara Huggins presented information on the Cherokee County Child and Family Service and the Rainbow Room. She helps assure appropriate services are provided to all abused, neglected and at-risk children in Cherokee County.
The Rainbow Room is now in a new location at 1037 SE Loop 456, Jacksonville, and can be reached by calling (903) 586-4802.
The organization meets at 4:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month at First United Methodist Church.
The second speaker was Kim Johnson, who spoke on behalf of CASA. CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, are volunteers appointed by a judge to speak up for abused and neglected children in court.
The CASA of Trinity Valley office in Jacksonville is located at 506 E. Commerce Street and can be reached at (903) 284-6245.
For more information, visit the website casaoftv.org or the Facebook page, CASA of Trinity Valley.
The Jacksonville Garden Club is for women who love gardening. The club provides informative programs, performs fundraisers, provides scholarships and works to beautify Jacksonville. Members give to the community through volunteer service and giving to local charities.
For more information on the Jacksonville Garden Club, visit their Facebook page. The Garden Club can be reached by phone, (903) 589-1353, or by email, sjdicker1618@yahoo.com.
