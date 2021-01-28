The Rusk Chamber of Commerce recognized members and named its Citizen of the Year Saturday, Jan. 23 at its 80th annual banquet.
Judy Faye Garner earned Citizen of the Year. Garner, who considers herself a “professional volunteer,” is involved with the Chamber, the Cherokee Civic Theatre, the Rusk High School Alumni Association and the Packs of Love, a program that provides food to school children for the weekends.
“I was totally shocked and honored all at the same time,” Garner said of receiving the award.
The Lifetime Achievement award went to the Robby and Bridgett Tosh of Harry’s Building Materials.
Alyssa Walley earned the President’s Award.
Elected Business of the Year was Birmingham Golf Course, with owner Mark Raiborn earning Business Man of the Year.
“It was a real shock. It was kind of out of the blue. I wasn’t expecting it. We’ve been supporters of the Chamber since we bought the golf course back in 1994. We’re big in the community. We try to be part of the community,” Raiborn said.
“It never crossed my mind until they started describing who the recipient was and I thought, ‘that’s starting to sound familiar’.”
Having received the Business of the Year, Raiborn was just as astonished to be named Business Man of the Year.
“That was also a surprise. Once again, they started talking and they started to sound like they were talking about me.” Raiborn said. “It was a great honor and I think that the Chamber is doing great things in Rusk. I think the future looks really bright. I’m proud.”
Stephanie Caveness, owner of Beans Creek Ranch Cabins, was awarded Business Woman of the Year.
“I was very excited to see Judy Faye was selected as Citizen of the Year. You will be hard-pressed to find a civic organization that she has not been a part of. She truly has a servant’s heart and she has so much love for Rusk,” Chamber Manager Josie Fox said. “All of the award recipients’ were very deserving of the honors they received. We are so fortunate to have so many individuals in Rusk who care about this community and go above and beyond to make it a great place to live and work.”
The night would not have been a success without the many volunteers whom the Chamber wishes to thank.
Decorations were provided by Royal B Threads, LLC, Aly Bee’s Exclusive, Judy Faye Garner and Cynthia Kline.
Hassell Cattle Company provided the meal.
Photography was provided by Bryan Barrow Photography.
Underwriters for the event included Austin Young-State Farm Agent, Cherokee Warehouse, Texas Farm Bureau and Citizen’s 1st Bank.
Congratulations! and J&J Jewelry supplied the awards.
Door prizes and silent auction items were provided by J&J Jewelry, Cherokee Parcel Post, Cherokee Civic Theatre, Cherokee Warehouse, Texas Farm Bureau, Jenny’s Salon & Mercantile, The Slab, Austin Young-State Farm, Velvet Revolver, Twisted Feather, Birmingham Golf Club, Hassell Cattle Company, Myra K’s Family Salon, Chapman Pharmacy Inc. and the Daily Grind.
Sean Christopher provided the live entertainment.
Servers for the evening included the Everett and Parker families.
