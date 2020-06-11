Garth Brooks to perform at 300 drive-in theaters via simulcast on June 27

Calling it “social distancing partying”, country music icon Garth Brooks announced on “Good Morning America” on Thursday of a special night that he has planned.
Brooks will be featured live in concert, and on the big screens of 300 drive-in theaters in the United States and Canada on June 27.
Drive-ins that will be participating in the event will be announced on June 15.
Tickets will go on sale beginning on June 19 at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. Tickets are $100 per truck or car, regardless of the number of people that are inside the vehicle.
Each drive-in will follow all health rules and regulations of their respective state as it relates to coronavirus (COVID-19).
