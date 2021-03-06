Residents in Jacksonville arose to an odor of natural gas permeating the air Thursday, March 4, and many were concerned about a possible gas leak in town.
A statement from the city of Jacksonville acknowledged officials were aware of the gas smell prevalent throughout town. The city explained a gas company repair had been completed the evening before and the odor was due to an over-abundance of a substance added to the natural gas to create the smell.
Natural gas, in its natural state, is both colorless and odorless. Methyl mercaptan is added to create the gas smell, often compared to the scent of rotten eggs.
The 1937 explosion at the school in New London, caused by an undetected gas leak, resulted in the death of approximately 294 students and staff. It was following this tragedy that the decision was made to add an odor to make gas leaks more easily detectable.
Jacksonville ISD also issued a statement Thursday morning indicating the school had been in contact with Centerpoint Energy regarding the smell of gas that seemed to be concentrated around the Jacksonville Middle School and Fred Douglass campuses. JISD reported the same cause, an overage of the chemical used to produce the smell in natural gas, and stated the district had been assured there was no leak.
After checking all lines near JISD facilities, the district issued a statement Thursday afternoon, via social media, notifying the public a small leak area had been discovered on the property of Fred Douglass, but away from the building. Gas service was turned off to that facility and JISD assured the public that students and staff had at no time been in danger.
As a precautionary measure, repairs were not allowed to begin until students had left campus for the day. Although repairs to the area of the leak were completed Thursday afternoon, the school still needed to undergo the appropriate inspection process before gas service could be restored to the building. The gas was not to be turned on until after students and staff left on Friday.
Heat, hot water and cooking equipment were all affected by the gas service being temporarily turned off. The food service department immediately made alternate plans for meals for Thursday-Friday, March 4-5, as all campuses operated on regular school schedules both days.
The odor, according to JISD, had dissipated for both Jacksonville Middle School and Fred Douglass schools Friday morning.
Normal attendance policies remain in effect for those who missed classes either Thursday or Friday.
