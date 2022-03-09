Gas prices continues to soar locally; $4.79 a gallon at one J'ville merchant

A nation-wide trend of rapidly climbing gasoline prices can also be found in Jacksonville.
A random check by the Jacksonville Progress late Wednesday afternoon of 10 retailers located in various parts of Jacksonville found that one merchant, 7-11 (N. Jackson St. @ Cherokee St.), is selling a gallon of unleaded regular for $4.79 a gallon.
The next highest price gallon — $4.29 —was found at Champs (N. Bolton @ Kickapoo St.).
Three of the gas sellers that were checked were asking $3.89 a gallon for their petro. That group included Murphy Oil (S. Jackson St.), CEFCO (S. Jackson St.) and Brookshire Brothers (Cherokee St.).
The average price per gallon at the 10 businesses surveyed in the city came out to $4.10 per gallon.
That figure is a few cents below the national average; which according to AAA, as of Tuesday, was $4.173 per gallon.
The national average is the highest that it has ever been, according to AAA. Current prices have topped previous records set in the summer of 2008.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Texas is currently $3.93 a gallon.
Many experts attribute the high cost of gas to the war in Ukraine — since Russia invaded Ukraine, gasoline prices in America have increased 63 cents a gallon, according to AAA.
Other reasons for the skyrocketing prices are centered around inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic, and an increased seasonal demand for gas.
Some experts predict that fuel prices will continue to increase in the near future, before prices start to fall at the pump later this year.
In the meantime, it appears to pay to shop around when purchasing your next tank of gas.
NOTE: Other outlets that were polled for this story include: Jake's Market & Grill, E. Rusk St., $4.09; RJ #7 Valero, S. Jackson St., $3.99; Kyle's Quick Stop, S. Jackson St., $4.09; Bolton Food Mart, S. Bolton St., $3.99; and Valero, W. Rusk St., $4.09... Price figures used in this story do not include 9/10 of a cent that is included in the price per gallon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.