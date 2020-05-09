Drafted to serve during World War I, young Texas men, boys really, would leave the comforts of home, which, according to one solider, included cornbread and sweet milk.
Many in Cherokee County would board trains and travel to camps with such names as Mabry, Travis and Houston.
Recently, I came across old clippings from training camp newsletters and local county papers which paint a picture of the times. Stories of soldiers whose future included serving in Europe and on the front lines in France.
On June 13, 1917, about two months after the U.S. entered the War, General “Black Jack” Pershing arrived in France to establish American forces in Europe. Given the General’s reputation as a grisly veteran of previous wars and the notion that heartfelt emotions be kept at bay while serving in the army, it seem incongruous that Pershing would issue a Mother’s Day order.
But that was exactly what he did with the following communication in 1918, “I wish every officer and solider in the American Expeditionary Forces in France would write a letter home on Mother’s Day. This is a little thing for each one to do, but these letters will carry back our courage and our affection to the patriotic women whose love and prayers inspire us and cheer us on to victory.”
Getting on board with the notion of connecting with mothers, the Secretary of War also sent a letter to officers and soldiers everywhere to emulate the example of their brethren in France.
One old news clipping stated, “… the appeal found a ready response in the hearts of Camp Travis men, most of whom are comparatively recent arrivals from civilian life. Our YMCA buildings furnish stationery, pens, ink and a place to write the letters in quiet. Stamps are also obtainable at the “Y” secretary’s desk in each building.”
Only three years earlier, President Woodrow Wilson had signed a proclamation stating that Mother’s Day be celebrated each year on the second Sunday in May.
This designation as an official holiday was due in a large part to the efforts of Anna Jarvis, who wanted to honor her late mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis.
A mother of 13 children, with only four who lived to adulthood, Ann devoted much of her life to women’s public health issues. In the late 1800s, Ann and her brother, Dr. James Reeves, organized Mothers’ Day Work Clubs in Appalachia. These clubs held events which featured doctors instructing women and others in the latest hygiene practices, especially during epidemics such as typhoid fever.
Interesting to note one clipping entitled, “Beware of Dirty Fingers,” dated February 14, 1919, referenced a Mothers’ Club in Jacksonville. Dr. W. P. Barron of Rusk, serving at Camp Merritt, N.J. at the time, wrote, “I have just noticed in the Jacksonville Banner that your Club is trying to take sanitary measures regarding the ‘flu’ …”
Dr. Barron went on to say he too had been trying to get the word out regarding precautions the army was finding to be very effective. He had collaborated on a study with the Rockefeller Institute, in conjunction with camps throughout the county and found that “dirty hands, fingers and incomplete sterilization of dishes spread the “flu.”
He went on to outline a long list of practices which basically mirror what we hear in 2020 during President Trump’s health briefings. Dr. Barron’s list included … “don’t put your fingers in your month … in homes that have the ‘flu,’ door knobs, etc., should be wiped off every day with creolin solution 10 percent or lacking that, laundry soap and warm water ...”
In conclusion, I believe it is always worthwhile to put things in historical context and by doing so we can begin to appreciate such things as our ancestors’ love of country and the importance of national holidays. The following quote accomplishes both.
In one of Dr. Barron’s last letters to the Jacksonville Banner, he shares a poignant side of his military duties while also heralding the kindness of the local Jacksonville mothers.
“I hope you can read this. I have tried to write plainly. One reason I have delayed writing the last few days was because I could not get hold of a typewriter and have been very, very busy classifying wounded men and getting them sent to hospitals near their homes. I remember very kindly the entertainment the Mothers’ Club of Jacksonville gave me, and hope someday to meet with it again. Yours respectfully, W. P. Barron 1st Lieut. M. C. Base Hospital, Camp Merritt, N. J.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.