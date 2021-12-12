The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk.
The program will be presented by CCGS Vice-President and Program Chairman Vivian Cates of Alto. Her topic will be “Some Perils and Pitfalls of Following Family Traditions and Stories in Genealogical Research.” Cates stated that the program will be is a shortened version of a genealogy conference session she gave several years ago titled “Family Traditions and Stories, True, False or Somewhere in Between.”
Cates is encouraging CCGS members and guests to bring a favorite example from their own research experiences in following up family traditions and stories to share with the group. She said these versions of show and tell type programs have been popular with the group in the past.
The society generally meets the second Monday of the month, September-May. Dues are $20.00 per person or $25.00 for a two person household.
More information about the Cherokee County Genealogical Society can be obtained by calling 903-586-0135 or sending e-mail to ccgs@suddenlink.net. The CCGS regular mailing address is P. O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332. The Society can be found online at Cherokeecountygenealogy.com or on Facebook, facebook.com/CherokeeCGS/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.